Bill loosening restrictions on Ambulatory Surgical Centers treatment approved by Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A bill was approved by the Senate Wednesday that aims to loosen rules and regulations on all Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) in Pennsylvania.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers are places that focus on performing same-day surgery. The bill, Senate Bill 818, provides an update to the hard and older rules and regulations that (ASCs) must follow. As of now, they must get special authorization to perform non-hospitalization treatment even though the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have ruled the practices safe to perform for more than 15 years.

Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) believes that the advancement in technology and healthcare calls for an updating of the regulations.

“ASCs are permitted to provide a variety of same-day surgical procedures, yet current state regulations are very restrictive,” Ward said. “Pennsylvania’s regulations have not been updated to account for the great advances in technology and healthcare delivery over the years. This bill will update these regulations and make our rules similar to other neighboring states.”

The next step is up to the House of Representatives to consider the bill.