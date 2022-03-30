(WTAJ) — A bill that was drafted by middle school students to name the Hershey Kiss Pennsylvania’s state candy faced a hurdle Wednesday as state senators met with the Hershey Kiss Committee (HKC).

Students of the HKC originally from Newtown Middle School in Bucks County visited the capitol and met with senators Steve Santarsiero and John DiSanto as well as Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to advocate for the official candy of Pennsylvania.

The State Senate Government Committee will vote on the bill, known as which is sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans. Lawmakers said it would bring more attention to the state and commemorate the company that has had a big influence on the state’s economy and values.

The idea for the bill was conceived by a group of students when they were in middle school in 2021. As high schoolers, they have since met with Hershey executives, lobbied legislators, drafted bill language and generated media attention.

For more information about the legislation, head to the HKC’s website, thekiss4pa.org.