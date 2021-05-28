Bill Cosby denied parole by Pa. board

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Parole Board has denied Bill Cosby’s petition to be released from a Philadelphia prison.
The letter from early May cites Cosby was denied release over his refusal to participate in a therapy program for sexually violent predators. The board also said Cosby failed “to develop a parole release plan” and received a “negative recommendation by the Department of Corrections.”
The 83-year-old disgraced comedian is currently serving a 3 to 10-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee at his home in 2004. Cosby was convicted and sentenced in 2018.
Cosby continues to maintain his innocence.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.