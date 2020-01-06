Biden adds to stable of endorsements in Pennsylvania

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives at a stop on his bus tour, in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Joe Biden’s presidential bid got a boost Monday from one of the leading Latinos in Congress, with the chairman of the Hispanic Caucus’ political arm endorsing the former vice president as Democrats’ best hope to defeat President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Former Vice President Joe Biden has added to his stable of presidential primary endorsements in Pennsylvania, picking up the backing of two more of the state’s Democrats in Congress.

U.S. Reps. Conor Lamb and Chrissy Houlahan, both serving in their first full terms, endorsed Biden over the weekend.

Pennsylvania has the fifth-most delegates in the Democratic primary.

With an April 28 primary date, it is a late primary state that could be important if the nominee remains in doubt past March.

Biden has a number of built-in advantages in Pennsylvania.

His campaign headquarters is in Philadelphia and he has campaigned for many Democrats in the state, including Lamb.