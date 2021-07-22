Bicyclists traveling to Altoona involved in fatal crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of bicycle riders traveling to Altoona Thursday were involved in a fatal car crash in Murrysville that left one dead.
According to the Murrysville Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. on Route 22, east of Harrison City Road where a car reportedly struck four bicyclists who were traveling eastbound. The vehicle reportedly struck the rear of one bicycle causing the others to crash. Police say the 16-year-old driver did not have time to react before the impact.
Three of the bicyclists were transported to Forbes Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. One rider, a 25-year-old man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The driver along with a passenger received no injuries.
The bicyclists reportedly belonged to a church group riding from Ohio to Altoona, Pa. The police department along with state police are investigating the incident.
