BEWARE: scammers target people with COVID vaccine scheduling

(WTAJ) — Residents are being warned of scammers trying to steal personal data by posing as COVID vaccine schedulers, according to recent reports.

The suspected fraudulent activity involves automated calls and/or text messages or live callers reaching out to patients under the guise of scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine. The scammers are asking patients for their name, date of birth and Social Security number in order to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Geisinger stated that the community and patients should be aware that they will never ask for a Social Security number, and if someone asks for it, it is a scam. Anyone receiving such a call should hang up or not respond.

In fact, no healthcare system in our area will ask for your social security number over the phone for a vaccine appointment.

For more information about this scam and to learn about ways to protect your personal information, visit geisinger.org/security. The webpage provides information about the latest security alerts from Geisinger. This includes more information about phone spoofing scams, ways to help protect yourself against becoming a scam victim, and how to contact Geisinger if you have an information security concern related to Geisinger.

As a reminder, never give out personal information, such as your Social Security number or medical record number, over the telephone — and do not rely on caller ID to be accurate. If you receive a call that is unexpected, suspicious or about which you have any doubts, you should hang up.

