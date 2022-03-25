HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the April 18 tax filing deadline fast approaching, officials are beginning to warn of potential scams that could put your personal information and money at risk.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is urging Pennsylvanians to be cautious of any phone calls or text messages that claim to be about their taxes. Shapiro says scammers pose as the IRS or the “Bureau of Tax Enforcement” which is an agency that does not exist. The imposters try to scare people and demand money or personal information.

“Scammers will try and frighten people by threatening them with a lien or a levy for unpaid taxes,” AG Shapiro said. “They want you to panic and hand over your money and personal information as quickly as possible. Pennsylvanians should know the tricks these scammers use so they can keep calm and keep themselves, their money, and their personal information safe.”

Tax scams mostly occur at the begnning of every year when people are normally in contact with tax preparation companies and IRS agents. Pennsylvanians should watch out for suspicious calls or messages that include the following:

Any threats to involve law enforcement, immigration or the police.

Unsolicited calls or texts asking for personal information or to verify your account information.

Any request for payment through cash, prepaid debit cards, wire transfers, crypto currency or gift card.

Shapiro says the IRS does not contact taxpayers by email, text message, or social media and does not require a specific payment type. Scammer will also spoof phone numbers to make it appear as an official number from the IRS.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Those who receive any of these contacts should never provide any information to the caller and are asked to report the call to phishing@irs.gov. Anyone who feels they may have fallen victim to a tax scam should submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting the website, emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or calling 1-800-441-2555.