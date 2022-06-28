STACKER — A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

For many families, the school district is a top criteria when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.

One important proxy of a quality education is per-student spending. According to the most recent Census data available, the national average per-pupil expenditure in fiscal year 2019 was $13,187. Several recent studies suggest that increased spending per student correlates with higher academic achievement, particularly in districts serving predominantly low-income students. Since public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in low-income areas suffer the most from a lack of funding for critical expenditures like staff salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources, and support services.

There are more than 13,000 school districts in the U.S., each one slightly different, for better or worse, than the next. However, several common denominators exist and, when compared, can serve as indicators of what makes an impactful district.

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Pennsylvania using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.

#1. Radnor Township School District (Wayne)

– Number of schools: 5 (3,799 students)

– Graduation rate: 97% (88% reading proficient and 78% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $95,865 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District (Wayne)

– Number of schools: 8 (7,182 students)

– Graduation rate: 97% (88% reading proficient and 74% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $89,683 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. North Allegheny School District (Pittsburgh)

– Number of schools: 11 (8,628 students)

– Graduation rate: 94% (86% reading proficient and 71% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $90,848 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Lower Merion School District (Ardmore)

– Number of schools: 10 (8,797 students)

– Graduation rate: 97% (88% reading proficient and 79% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $118,871 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Mt. Lebanon School District (Pittsburgh)

– Number of schools: 10 (5,551 students)

– Graduation rate: 99% (91% reading proficient and 79% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $86,909 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Fox Chapel Area School District (Pittsburgh)

– Number of schools: 6 (4,080 students)

– Graduation rate: 96% (87% reading proficient and 78% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $95,483 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Unionville-Chadds Ford School District (Kennett Square)

– Number of schools: 6 (3,932 students)

– Graduation rate: 97% (89% reading proficient and 76% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $84,915 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Wallingford-Swarthmore School District (Wallingford)

– Number of schools: 5 (3,747 students)

– Graduation rate: 94% (85% reading proficient and 68% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $91,587 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Upper St. Clair School District (Pittsburgh)

– Number of schools: 6 (4,088 students)

– Graduation rate: 98% (90% reading proficient and 80% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $92,021 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#10. Garnet Valley School District (Glen Mills)

– Number of schools: 5 (4,674 students)

– Graduation rate: 97% (84% reading proficient and 69% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $96,819 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)