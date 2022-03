(Stacker) – Choosing a place to raise children can be a daunting task for any family. If it takes a village to raise a child, that may just extend all the way to your next-door neighbor, fifth-grade teacher, or volunteer soccer coach. While all parents are looking for a great place to raise their kids, oftentimes this decision means balancing—and prioritizing—certain community resources and costs.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to raise a family in Pennsylvania using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Keep reading to see if where you grew up or currently live made the list.

#1. Chesterbrook

– Population: 4,800

– Median home value: $323,000 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,832 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $130,000

– Top public schools: Conestoga Senior High School (A+), Valley Forge Middle School (A+), Valley Forge Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Chesterbrook Academy (unavailable)

#2. Penn Wynne

– Population: 5,932

– Median home value: $366,000 (87% own)

– Median rent: $1,416 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $123,854

– Top public schools: Lower Merion High School (A+), Bala Cynwyd Middle School (A+), Penn Wynne School (A+)

– Top private schools: Friends’ Central School (A+), Perelman Jewish Day School – Stern Center (unavailable), Robert J. Wilf Preschool & Kindergarten (unavailable)

#3. Devon

– Population: 1,869

– Median home value: $657,700 (92% own)

– Median rent: $2,177 (8% rent)

– Median household income: $193,015

– Top public schools: Conestoga Senior High School (A+), Tredyffrin-Easttown Middle School (A+), Valley Forge Middle School (A+)

#4. Narberth

– Population: 4,345

– Median home value: $506,000 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,414 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $110,300

– Top public schools: Lower Merion High School (A+), Harriton Senior High School (A+), Merion Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: St. Margaret School (unavailable)

#5. Berwyn

– Population: 3,531

– Median home value: $475,200 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,351 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $102,147

– Top public schools: Conestoga Senior High School (A+), Tredyffrin-Easttown Middle School (A+), Hillside Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Regina Luminis Academy (B), St. Norbert Elementary School (unavailable), Tarleton School (unavailable)

#6. Ardmore

– Population: 12,808

– Median home value: $355,400 (59% own)

– Median rent: $1,415 (41% rent)

– Median household income: $96,780

– Top public schools: Lower Merion High School (A+), Harriton Senior High School (A+), Penn Valley School (A+)

– Top private schools: Regina Angelorum Academy (unavailable)

#7. Swarthmore

– Population: 6,318

– Median home value: $415,200 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,021 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $107,778

– Top public schools: Strath Haven High School (A+), Swarthmore-Rutledge School (A+), Strath Haven Middle School (A+)

#8. Marshall Township

– Population: 9,053

– Median home value: $363,100 (89% own)

– Median rent: $1,396 (11% rent)

– Median household income: $135,208

– Top public schools: North Allegheny High School (A+), Marshall Elementary School (A+), Bradford Woods Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: KinderCare Learning Center (unavailable), Tender Care Learning Center of Cranberry (unavailable), Wexford KinderCare (unavailable)

#9. Houserville

– Population: 1,972

– Median home value: $225,700 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,257 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $90,750

– Top public schools: State College Area High School (A+), Houserville/Lemont Elementary School (A), Mount Nittany Middle School (A)

#10. Aspinwall

– Population: 2,724

– Median home value: $286,400 (67% own)

– Median rent: $1,051 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $84,375

– Top public schools: Fox Chapel Area High School (A+), Fairview Elementary School (A+), O’Hara Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy (unavailable)

#11. Mount Lebanon Township

– Population: 32,303

– Median home value: $268,500 (72% own)

– Median rent: $928 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $100,011

– Top public schools: Mt. Lebanon Senior High School (A+), Foster Elementary School (A+), Hoover Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Seton LaSalle Catholic High School (A-), St. Bernard School (unavailable), Mount Lebanon Montessori School (unavailable)

#12. Blue Bell

– Population: 6,250

– Median home value: $475,900 (87% own)

– Median rent: $1,708 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $132,204

– Top public schools: Wissahickon Senior High School (A+), Plymouth-Whitemarsh Senior High School (A+), Wissahickon Middle School (A+)

#13. Fox Chapel

– Population: 5,121

– Median home value: $662,400 (96% own)

– Median rent: No data available (4% rent)

– Median household income: $205,987

– Top public schools: Fox Chapel Area High School (A+), Fairview Elementary School (A+), O’Hara Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Shady Side Academy (A+)

#14. Franklin Park

– Population: 14,589

– Median home value: $350,200 (90% own)

– Median rent: $1,673 (10% rent)

– Median household income: $134,688

– Top public schools: North Allegheny High School (A+), Franklin Elementary School (A+), Marshall Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: St. Anthony School Programs (unavailable)

#15. Charlestown Township

– Population: 5,941

– Median home value: $483,400 (86% own)

– Median rent: $2,066 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $140,179

– Top public schools: Valley Forge Middle School (A+), Valley Forge Elementary School (A+), Great Valley High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Charlestown Playhouse (unavailable), Kindercare Learning Center #303038 (unavailable), Great Valley KinderCare (unavailable)

#16. East Marlborough Township

– Population: 7,388

– Median home value: $447,500 (87% own)

– Median rent: $1,383 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $124,079

– Top public schools: Unionville High School (A+), Chadds Ford Elementary School (A+), Pocopson Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Upland Country Day School (unavailable)

#17. Boalsburg

– Population: 4,642

– Median home value: $324,900 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,170 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $105,891

– Top public schools: State College Area High School (A+), Mount Nittany Middle School (A), Mount Nittany Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy (A)

#18. Birmingham Township

– Population: 4,204

– Median home value: $586,900 (98% own)

– Median rent: $1,295 (2% rent)

– Median household income: $199,830

– Top public schools: Unionville High School (A+), Chadds Ford Elementary School (A+), Pocopson Elementary School (A+)

#19. O’Hara Township

– Population: 8,892

– Median home value: $257,800 (84% own)

– Median rent: $1,484 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $96,926

– Top public schools: Fox Chapel Area High School (A+), Fairview Elementary School (A+), O’Hara Elementary School (A+)

#20. Park Forest Village

– Population: 10,299

– Median home value: $289,800 (58% own)

– Median rent: $1,072 (42% rent)

– Median household income: $72,083

– Top public schools: State College Area High School (A+), Radio Park Elementary School (A), Park Forest Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Park Forest Montessori School (unavailable)

#21. Upper Uwchlan Township

– Population: 11,560

– Median home value: $442,300 (93% own)

– Median rent: $1,786 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $173,385

– Top public schools: Downingtown STEM Academy (A+), Pickering Valley Elementary School (A+), Downingtown High School East (A+)

– Top private schools: Windsor Christian Academy (unavailable), St. Matthew’s Preschool & Kindergarten (unavailable), The Goddard School – Chester Springs (unavailable)

#22. Bradford Woods

– Population: 1,225

– Median home value: $351,300 (95% own)

– Median rent: $289 (5% rent)

– Median household income: $114,063

– Top public schools: North Allegheny High School (A+), Marshall Elementary School (A+), Bradford Woods Elementary School (A+)

#23. Upper St. Clair

– Population: 19,737

– Median home value: $295,600 (91% own)

– Median rent: $1,780 (9% rent)

– Median household income: $128,482

– Top public schools: Upper St. Clair High School (A+), Boyce Middle School (A+), Fort Couch Middle School (A+)

– Top private schools: St. Louise De Marillac School (unavailable), Wesley Spectrum Academy (unavailable), Montessori Early Childhood Center (unavailable)

#24. Radnor Township

– Population: 31,820

– Median home value: $663,900 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,488 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $127,161

– Top public schools: Radnor Senior High School (A+), Radnor Middle School (A+), Ithan Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Agnes Irwin School (A+), Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy (A+), Academy of Notre Dame de Namur (A+)

#25. Lemont

– Population: 2,188

– Median home value: $257,000 (69% own)

– Median rent: $891 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $74,130

– Top public schools: State College Area High School (A+), Houserville/Lemont Elementary School (A), Mount Nittany Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Montessori School of the Nittany Valley (unavailable)