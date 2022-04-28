SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Montgomery County judge has issued a bench warrant for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, Montgomery County Director of Communications Kelly Cofrancisco confirmed to abc27.

Kane is facing DUI charges after crashing her car into another in Scranton in March. The charge puts her in violation of her probation, The Morning Call notes, from when she was convicted of perjury and official oppression in 2016 for leaking grand jury secrets and lying about it under oath.

Cofrancisco said the Montgomery County Office of Adult Probation cannot speak publicly about the specifics of this case, but once a bench warrant is issued, the office will serve the defendant with notice of the violation, submit a summary of the alleged violation to the court, and request a hearing.

Once the warrant is served, a judge could send Kane back to prison to finish the sentence of her prior conviction. Kane was sentenced to 10-23 months in prison for that conviction. She served eight months in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility before being released in 2019.

Kane was the first woman and first Democrat elected to the position of attorney general in Pennsylvania. She resigned after the 2016 conviction.