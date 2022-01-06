Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 40 stores in coming weeks, 2 in PA

LARKSPUR, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: A Bed Bath & Beyond store is seen on July 09, 2020 in Larkspur, California. Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it plans to close 200 of its retail stores over the next year after seeing sales drop nearly 50 percent due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Over two dozen Bed Bath & Beyond locations are preparing to shut their doors for good in the coming weeks.

The New Jersey-based home goods retailer previously announced plans to close roughly 200 stores over two years, starting in 2020. According to a recent presentation on Bed Bath & Beyond’s third-quarter results, about 170 stores have already been closed.

Shares soared for Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday, jumping more than 10% at the opening bell. The retailer lost $276.4 million, or $2.78 per share, for the three months ending Nov. 27. The per-share losses adjusted for restructuring costs and other items was 25 cents, much worse than the break-even quarter industry analysts had projected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

For the current quarter ending in February, Bed Bath & Beyond said it now expects revenue in the range of $2.1 billion.

According to Bed Bath & Beyond, 37 locations are closing, many by the end of February. In a statement shared with Nexstar, the company says these stores are part of the previously announced plans to close 200 over two years.

Here is a list of the locations on track to close in the coming weeks:

Alabama

Oxford, 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Arizona

Yuma, 1212 South Castle Dome Avenue

Casa Grande, 1004 North Promenade Parkwa

California

Tustin, 13692 Jamboree Rd

Rancho Santa Margarita, 22235 El Paseo

Laguna Niguel, 32391 Golden Lantern

Campbell, 515 East Hamilton Avenue

Milpitas, 147 Great Mall Drive

Florida

Orange City, 963 Harley Strickland Boulevard

Georgia

Atlanta, 130 Perimeter Center West

Marietta, 4475 Roswell Road, Suite 100

Idaho

Pocatello, 1732 Hurley Drive

Michigan

Jackson, 1132 Jackson Crossing

Minnesota

Eagan, 1295 Promenade Place

Duluth, 1303 Miller Trunk Highway

Missouri

St. Joseph, 5201 North Belt Highway

Mississippi

Meridian, 131 S. Frontage Road

New Jersey

Edgewater, 489 River Rd.

New York

Plainview, 401 S. Oyster Bay Road

Port Chester, 25 Waterfront Place

Auburn, 217 Grant Avenue

Spring Valley, 14 B Spring Valley Marketplace

Canandaigua, 328 Eastern Blvd.

Glenmont, 388 Feura Bush Rd

Niagara Falls, 1520 Military Road

Ohio

Mansfield, 2259 Walker Lake Road

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, 7507 McKnight Road

York, 2845 Concord Road

Texas

San Angelo, 4169 Sunset Drive

Virginia

Vienna, 2051 Chain Bridge Road

Washington

Seattle, 2600 SW Barton Street

East Wenatchee, 511 Valley Mall Parkway

Longview, 200 Triangle Center

Union Gap, 1740 East Washington Street

Wisconsin

Sheboygan, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive

West Virginia

Triadelphia, 555 Cabela Drive

While many of the chain’s locations are closing, roughly 450 – slightly more than half of its 809 locations – are on track to be remodeled, the company reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.