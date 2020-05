PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Beckwith Institute in Pittsburgh wants to show support to those in our local communities continuing serve those in need.

The UPMC endowed fund is giving $200,000 to more than a dozen charities.

Another $200,000 will be use for grants to health care workers and their COVID-19 relief efforts, through their Frontline Innovation Program.

UPMC staff who apply before May 11 can received up to $10,000 for their projects.