Barriers, police added for Pennsylvania Capitol security

A member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police stands guard at the entrance to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The agency that protects the Pennsylvania Capitol building says officials aren’t aware of specific threats to the facility but are bolstering security measures.

Troy Thompson with the Department of General Services, which oversees Capitol Police, said Thursday there are additional officers inside and out. Barriers have been erected outside the ornate building in recent days.

Thompson says Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf hasn’t issued an order to close the downtown Harrisburg complex next week, but that could change if necessary.

State capitols around the United States have worked to heighten security after the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.