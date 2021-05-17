Barletta to enter Pennsylvania’s GOP stakes for governor

FILE – In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Lou Barletta speaks after a debate in the studio of KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. Barletta, the Republican Party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, will run for governor of Pennsylvania, he told The Associated Press. Barletta becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor’s race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Lou Barletta tells The Associated Press that he will run for governor of Pennsylvania.

The 65-year-old Barletta becomes the first prominent figure to enter the 2022 governor’s race.

Barletta is a former Hazleton mayor and four-term member of Congress and ran statewide in a 2018 loss to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

He said he would focus on boosting the state’s economy, but also aiming to overhaul Pennsylvania’s election law and fight illegal immigration.

Barletta has another strength in a Republican primary: a relationship with former President Donald Trump. Barletta served as Trump’s campaign co-chairman in Pennsylvania in 2016 before becoming one of Trump’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill.