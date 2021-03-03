Bankruptcy judge approves sale of century-old Pa. amusement park

CONNEAUT LAKE, Pa. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy court judge has approved the sale of a century-old amusement park in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Jeffrey Deller on Tuesday morning approved the sale of Conneaut Lake Park to Keldon Holdings LLC for a cash price of $1.2 million.

Conneaut Lake Park, which didn’t open for the 2020 season, opened in 1892 as Exposition Park.

The sale includes the amusement park and its rides, including the historic Blue Streak roller coaster, as well as the water park, the beach area, Hotel Conneaut, a campground and active leases on assets.