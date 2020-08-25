Baby killed after shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A baby was killed Monday afternoon after a shooting that took place at a home in Pittsburgh.

Officers responded to the scene at the 100 block of Rhine Place just after 6 p.m. Once inside the residence, officers reportedly found a one-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police quickly transported the baby to the hospital in critical condition. The baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An initial investigation determined that the shots came from outside the home, traveling through a window and two walls before hitting the baby. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at (412) 323-7800.