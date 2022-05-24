CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The average age of vehicles on the road hit a record high in 2021: 12.2 years old, according to new research from S&P Global Mobility. It’s the fifth year in a row the average vehicle age has increased.

The record comes as Americans face climbing car prices and smaller selections.

“It’s not uncommon for me to see cars coming in here on trade with 200 or 300 thousand miles on them,” said Alan Hall, sales manager at Joel Confer Toyota. “You never saw that before, really, and if you did, they looked like they had it.”

Hall said their clients are split, with half coming in to purchase a new car.

“About all of the new car market, it has to be ordered,” said Hall.

Hall said that process takes six months on average.

“The customers that are in need of a vehicle sooner than that have to go with the pre-owned models,” said Hall.

“People just don’t seem to want to spend the money on a new car, or just can’t seem to find them anymore,” said Rich Moyle, tow truck operator at Graham’s Exxon.

Moyle said he sees older cars more often now for routine maintenance.

“Vehicles last, normally, longer than they used to,” said Moyle. “As long as you keep up with the maintenance on your vehicles, you can get 100,000 miles or more out of a car.”

He advised investing in your current vehicle rather than a new one.

“With the cost of newer vehicles and the difficulty of finding a newer vehicle right now, it’s probably just better, if you can, to keep your older vehicle running,” said Moyle.