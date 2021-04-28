Pa. automated vehicles survey seeks residents’ feedback

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor’s autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. General Motors’ self-driving car company is sending vehicles without anybody behind the wheel in San Francisco as it navigates its way toward launching a robotic taxi service that would compete against Uber and Lyft in the hometown of the leading ride-hailing services. The move announced Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, by GM-owned Cruise come two months after the company received California’s permission to fully driverless cars in the state. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Wednesday announced the launch of a survey designed to gain an understanding of Pennsylvanians’ perceptions and knowledge of automated vehicles.

The survey was created on behalf of Pennsylvania’s Highly Automated Vehicle (HAV) Advisory Committee as part of preparations for automated vehicle use, and to gauge Pennsylvanians’ understanding of the new technology, level of comfort, and expectations.

“Automated vehicle technology is rapidly advancing, and many features are already available in newer vehicles,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “It is important that the department understands how Pennsylvanians feel about this technology, to help us shape our education and communication focus going forward.”

The HAV Advisory Committee was established by Act 117 of 2018 and is a partnership between public and private key stakeholders that has the power to advise and consult the Secretary of Transportation on each aspect of connected and highly automated vehicles. This includes developing technical guidance, evaluating best practices, and reviewing existing laws, regulations, and policies.

The survey is available at this link, and takes and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. More information on automated vehicles can be found on PennDOT’s website.