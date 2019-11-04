Authorities; Would-be robber shot, killed by intended victim

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed an armed man who tried to rob him on a Philadelphia street.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near 60th and Girard Avenue.

Authorities say the would-be robber approached the man, who was sitting on the front steps of a home, and a confrontation ensued. The would-be robber pointed his gun at the man, who fired two shots at the assailant.

The would-be robber ran off after being shot but soon collapsed onto the porch of a nearby home. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The intended victim wasn’t injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.

