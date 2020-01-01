Authorities say homicides in Pittsburgh hit 20-year low

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities say homicides in Pittsburgh have hit a 20-year low. Data from police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office show 37 homicides city-wide last year.

That’s way down from 52 homicides reported in 2018, and ties the number of homicides in 1998.

All but four of last year’s victims were men and all but three were shot to death.

Five victims were children.

The Tribune-Review reports that homicides in Pittsburgh have been decreasing since a spike in 2014 when the city saw 70 homicides. Surrounding Allegheny County had 59 homicides last year.