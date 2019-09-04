Authorities: Officer escapes injury when shooter opens fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities are hunting for a gunman who allegedly opened fire on a plainclothes Philadelphia police officer.

The officer was sitting in an unmarked car and was conducting surveillance in the area when a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt over his face walked up to the vehicle on Tuesday night. The man then fired at least 10 shots at the driver’s side of the car before fleeing on foot.

The officer was not injured. The shooter remained at large Wednesday.

It’s not clear what sparked the shooting or if the shooter knew the person in the vehicle was an officer. Authorities did not provide further details about why the officer was in the area