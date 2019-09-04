Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

Authorities: Officer escapes injury when shooter opens fire

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shooting wtaj_1463566218564.jpg

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities are hunting for a gunman who allegedly opened fire on a plainclothes Philadelphia police officer.

The officer was sitting in an unmarked car and was conducting surveillance in the area when a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt over his face walked up to the vehicle on Tuesday night. The man then fired at least 10 shots at the driver’s side of the car before fleeing on foot.

The officer was not injured. The shooter remained at large Wednesday.

It’s not clear what sparked the shooting or if the shooter knew the person in the vehicle was an officer. Authorities did not provide further details about why the officer was in the area

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss