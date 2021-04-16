Authorities investigating fire at Indiana School District

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews responded to a fire early Friday morning at a school in the Indiana County School District.

Just before 2 a.m., Indiana Borough police were on scene and confirmed a working fire in several trailers. Crews worked for four hours to extinguish the blaze.

The superintendent for the school district says they’ve made arrangements for the time being until they’re able to learn more details.

“Today’s a remote learning day. We’re going to look at every other option and see what we can do to make sure we open our schools in a safe and secure manner,” said Superintendent Michael Vuckovic. “We value in-person learning. We want that to continue but right now we have to look at our options and see where we’re at.”

The state police fire marshall is reportedly conducting an investigation.