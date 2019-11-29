Authorities: ATV driver killed in western Pennsylvania crash

DONEGAL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an ATV driver was killed when he was struck by another vehicle in western Pennsylvania.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office says Joshua Torrence was eastbound on Route 130 in Donegal when a westbound Jeep that was trying to make a left turn hit him around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Cook man, who was riding by himself, was thrown from the ATV. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured. That person’s name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.