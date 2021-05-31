Coroner: ATV overturns onto road, killing rider

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an all-terrain vehicle overturned in Westmoreland County over the weekend, killing the rider.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office says the accident happened at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday in Derry Township. Officials said the ATV overturned onto the roadway “for an unknown reason,” throwing the rider, who wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The coroner’s office said 25-year-old township resident Joshua Shugars was pronounced dead at the scene. The death was attributed to multiple blunt-force injuries and was ruled accidental.