Attorney General charges retired Air Force General with child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that charges have been filed against a retired U.S. Air Force Brig. General with more than a dozen felony counts related to child pornography.

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Frank Sullivan was found to have computers in his Mechanicsburg home with thousands of searches for “preteen” images as well as pictures of children engaged in very graphic sexual acts.

Sullivan, the former executive director of the Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission and a decorated veteran with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, was arrested in Cumberland County after the pictures were found on his home desktop and laptop.

AG Shapiro said Office of the Attorney General agents took notice of Sullivan during an investigation of a file-sharing network. They report that in October, they had arrested a man who was renting a room in Sullivan’s home for also having imagines of preteens. Bobby Glenn Williams Jr. was charged with 14 felony counts in that case.