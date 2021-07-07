Arrest made in decade-old homicide cold-case of Baby Mary Anne in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a decade later, an arrest has been made in the homicide cold case of newborn Baby Mary Anne from September 24, 2007.

On Wednesday, July 7, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against 44-year-old Tara Brazzle who allegedly disposed of the newborn in a dumpster behind a YMCA in the City of Lancaster in 2007.

The alleged mother of the baby, 44-year-old Tara Brazzle, was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Homicide.

Officials say Brazzle, who at the time went by Tara Indrakosit, resided in Lancaster and worked at the YMCA where the newborn was discovered diseased.

Brazzle was arrested Friday, July 2, at the San Jose Internation Airport and is pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

The investigation began on September 24, 2007, when police were called to the YMCA after employees discovered a deceased newborn baby in a large trash dumpster in the parking lot on 572 North Queen Street in Lancaster.

Police determined the newborn was between 35 to 38 weeks gestation when it was wrapped in a blood-stained towel and several plastic bags. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office later ruled the death a Homicide due to complications of asphyxia.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Baby Mary Anne’s DNA was uploaded into a public genetic genealogy database in November 2018 where the closest relative to the child was a second cousin.

Investigators were eventually able to build a reverse family tree. which led to the connection between the baby and alleged mother, Tara Brazzle.

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, police interviewed Brazzle at her home in Valparaiso, Indiana where she admitted to being the mother of the baby and giving birth at her former residence located in Ronks, Strasburg Township, Lancaster County.

Police say Brazzle indicated she knew about her pregnancy and failed to provide any medical care to the baby after giving birth.

“The initial, exhaustive investigation into the death of Baby Mary Anne created a solid foundation that once combined with investigative techniques and science that did not exist in 2007, led to the identity of the person responsible for this horrible crime,” said District Attorney Heather Adams. “Now, because of the persistence and dedication of lead investigator Sergeant Zook and other members of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, we can begin the process of holding this suspect accountable and seeking justice for Baby Mary Anne and others impacted by this tragedy.”

