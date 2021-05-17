Area Army Corps to hold ceremony for East Branch Dam reopening

The sun rises over the East Branch Clarion River Lake in Wilcox, Pennsylvania, May 1, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an open house event at the East Branch Clarion River Lake on May 27. The reopening celebrates the dam’s return to normal operations and its continued ability to reduce floods, improve downstream water quality and supports the environmental ecosystem. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United States Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will host an open house Thursday, May 27 to celebrate the reopening of the East Branch Dam.

The event will be held at East Branch Clarion Lake, 631 East Branch Dam Road, Wilcox, Pa. 15870. Ribbon-Cutting will last from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. followed by the open house from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Construction began in 2014 to repair the dam which was given a high urgency for repair assessment in 2008. Summer and winter pool levels were reduced by 20 feet to relieve pressure on the dam as well as the addition of a cutoff wall, during the project.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks not only the completion of the project but also the return to the normal pool level of 1670 feet.

“These renovations have been a massive undertaking and will continue to support dam safety and the Army Corps long-term risk reduction plan while allowing our community and all its visitors to enjoy the East Branch Clarion River Lake for years to come,” U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson said, in a press release.

The open house is free and open to the public. Guests are asked to wear close-toed flat shoes, wear a mask and maintain social distancing where possible. Both the ceremony and open house will occur rain or shine.

For more information on the event visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh website or follow the district on Facebook.