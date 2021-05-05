April Fool’s prank lands Susquehanna County sheriff’s deputy in ‘sticky’ situation

The deputy is facing assault charges after investigators say an office prank went wrong

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Susquehanna County sheriff’s deputy is being charged with simple assault — and other related charges — after putting super glue on a coworker’s water bottle as a prank on April Fool’s Day, court papers say.

While at the Susquehanna County Sheriff’s Department in Montrose, Pennsylvania State Police investigators say sheriff’s deputy Katherine Stanziale put super glue on the cap of a coworker’s water bottle. The victim drank from the water bottle unknowingly, and then spit the water out as it had a chemical taste to it.

The victim’s lips became glued together. The victim went to the bathroom and scrubbed and pulled at her lips to try to detach them, causing her lips to bleed, the affidavit says.

Stanziale told investigators she intended to glue the victim’s water bottle cap to the water bottle, preventing the victim from being able to open it, in an attempt to pull a prank. Stanziale then said she became busy with work and wasn’t able to tell the victim about the super glue.

The victim told investigators Stanziale texted the victim after the workday saying “Hey. Sorry about the water bottle”, “promise it won’t happen again” and “I feel absolutely awful for what I did”.

Stanziale is being charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Susquehanna County Sheriff’s Department for comment. According to Sheriff Lance Benedict, Stanziale was fired from the sheriff’s department on April 12.