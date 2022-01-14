Approx. $327.2M awarded to fix over 3,300 of PA’s poor condition bridges

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks during a Pennsylvania Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia. The Trump administration was slow to comprehend the scale of COVID-19’s impact on nursing homes and a disjointed federal response has only compounded the devastating toll, according to a report from Senate Democrats. “Unfortunately for the nation, it is a chronicle of deadly delay, and a lack of urgency, and the lack of a strategy,” said Casey, ranking Democrat on the Aging Committee. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, and U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced some changes will be made.

Pennsylvania has 3,353 bridges in poor condition, according to Casey. So, the $327.2 million in funding, which was a result of the infrastructure bill passed into law last year, will go toward repairs over the next few years.

Pennsylvania will continue to receive additional bridge funding for four additional years as well as be able to compete for billions in additional funding dedicated to bridge and highway infrastructure. Over the next five years, Pennsylvania is expected to receive a total of $1.6 billion for bridges in formula funding alone, Casey said.

“This investment will better connect communities, stimulate job growth across Pennsylvania and make commutes to work and school much safer,” Casey said. “Thanks to the Infrastructure Law, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”

The Bridge Formula Program, which was established in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is the largest bridge formula program in American history, according to officials. It has dedicated $26.5 billion to states over the five years of the law and $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities.