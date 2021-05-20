App maps cicadas emergence throughout eastern US

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s an app where it is OK to be a bit buggy. Cicada Safari is asking for its users to share photos of the noisy insects.
The app created by Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati verifies the photos and posts the location to a live map showing other sightings across the eastern United States.
You can find the app on the Apple Store or on Google Play.
