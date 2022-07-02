(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Property tax and rent rebates issued by the commonwealth will be disbursed starting July 1.

Homeowners and renters aged 65 and older and people with disabilities receive the rebates if they meet income requirements.

The rebates are distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program which is one of five programs supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery and slots gaming. Since the program’s 1971 inception, older and disabled adults have received more than $7.3 billion in property tax and rent relief.

“We want Pennsylvanians to know that there is still time to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2021. If you know of a friend or family member who may be eligible, encourage them to check their eligibility status and file an application with our agency prior to the deadline on Dec. 31,” said Dan Hassell, Pennsylvania Department of Revenue secretary.

The deadline to apply for rebates on rent and taxes paid in 2021 was recently extended. Applications are accepted online, or residents can call (888) 222-9190 for a paper application.

Applicants must reapply each year because the rebates are based on both the amount of taxes paid and the amount of income earned by each applicant. The maximum rebate is $650, and the maximum income is $35,000.