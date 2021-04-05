Amputee, Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program available to veterans

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eligible Pennsylvania amputee and paralyzed veterans may qualify to receive a pension of $150 per month, according to a press release.

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) said they want to ensure veterans are aware of the agency’s Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program during National Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month.

Eligibility criteria are as follows:

Served in the military honorably.

A resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military.

Suffered a service-connected injury or incurred a disease resulting in the loss or loss of use of two or more extremities (arms/hands or legs/feet).

At least a 40 percent disability rating compensation rating or higher in each limb as determined and certified by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The DMCA said Pennsylvania veterans should contact their County Veterans Affairs Director in the county they reside to apply. More information about the DMVA Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program can be found at Pension Program.

Currently, there are 2,000 veterans enrolled in the program.