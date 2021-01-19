FOUND SAFE: 1-year-old Philadelphia girl located after Tuesday amber alert

UPDATE: (WTAJ) — An amber alert issued by state police Tuesday has been canceled.

1-year-old Nova White has been safely located.

PHILADELPHIA: AMBER Alert UPDATE. Nova White has been recovered and is safe. Thank you for the RTs! — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 19, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: (WTAJ) — State police issued an amber alert Tuesday for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted in Philadelphia County.

Nova White, a Black female, was reportedly abducted by 32-year-old Ronald White according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Ronald White is approximately 5’07”, has brown hair and brown eyes.

White was reportedly last seen in the area of 1200 block of North 10th Street in Philadelphia at 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday. He drives a 1998 green colored Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of White or the 1-year-old girl is asked to call 911 or Philadelphia PD at (215) 686-3174.