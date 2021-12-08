Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old last seen in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old that was reported abducted in Philadelphia.

Sahara Little, a Black 6-year-old, described as 4 feet tall and roughly 80 pounds, was last seen on the 5600 block of Greene Street in Philadelphia at around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night. She was reported abducted by an unknown person who fled the scene with her in a 2007 burgundy Scion TC coupe with PA tag LKV-1067.

Little was last seen wearing a pink coat with a fluffy hood, tan pants, and sneakers.

Anyone who has information, or spots Little or the car, is asked to call 9-1-1.