(WTAJ)– State police have issued an Amber alert for 2-year-old Mya Campbell from York County who was reportedly abducted Sunday, June 5.

Springettsbury Township Police Department describe Campbell to be a black female, 2’4 tall, 25 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a pink, green and yellow polka dot dress. She was last seen at 3:23 p.m. on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township.

She was abducted by 27-year-old Maria McKenzie who is described to be 5’6, 100 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket. She is reported to be driving a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7 with PA registration bearing LXG5500.

Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.