Amber alert canceled after 17-year-old found safe

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police have canceled an amber alert for a missing 17-year-old girl who was reported to have been abducted by a New York man.

UPDATE: State Police reported that the girl was found safe shortly after an amber alert hit most of the smartphones in the area.

RE:AMBER ALERT: Stephnie White has been safely located. Thank you for the RTs — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 16, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY:

Stephanie White was said to have last been seen in Harrisville, Pa. She’s 4’10” 160lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with a black Deadpool hoodie and wearing pajama pants with Harley Quinn on them as well as black and white high-top sneakers.

She was reported as being abducted by Michael Mesko, 50, described as being 6’1″ and 270bs with brown hair and brown eyes. Mesko is said to have a surgical scar on the right side of his neck.

Mesko is said to be driving a blue Nissan Rogue with NY plates HPS3840.

Anyone with any information, or if you see White, Mesko or the Nissan, is asked to call 911.