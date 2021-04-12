Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old child abducted in Philadelphia

(WTAJ) — State police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old child that was abducted Friday in Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia police department, 2-year-old Byron McDonald was last seen on April 9 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 North Bancroft St. in Philadelphia County. He is described as a black male with brown eyes. He measures 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

The child was reportedly abducted by 28-year-old Byron McDonald II. He is described as a black male measuring 6 foot 1 inch tall. He is reported to be driving a 2017 Red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows, bearing Pennsylvania registration LMD3353.

CORRECTION: Abductor is BYRON McDonald II https://t.co/a00w16CCCd — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 12, 2021

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Byron McDonald is asked to call 911.