AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old toddler reported abducted in Pittsburgh by armed man

(WTAJ) — An Amber Alert has been issued out of Pittsburgh for a missing 1-year-old girl.
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 20-year-old Giante Thomas who reportedly abducted toddler Diore Thomas. She is 1 foot 5 inches, 15 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and pink sleeper.
She was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Bessemer Ave. East Pittsburgh Borough.
Giante Thomas is reported as a black male measuring 5 foot 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He drives a 2018 white Jeep and is believed to be carrying a firearm, according to state police.
If seen, you are asked to call 911.