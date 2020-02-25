Allentown Diocese priest sentenced for groping 17-year-old

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (The Morning Call) — A Roman Catholic priest in Pennsylvania has been sentenced for groping a 17-year-old parishioner and sending her lewd photos and a video.

The Morning Call reported that the Rev. Kevin Lonergan was sentenced Monday to one to two years in prison for indecent assault.

Authorities say Lonergan met the teen at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Allentown.

Lonergan admitted to rubbing his body against hers in a sexual manner and sending her sexually explicit images and a video.

A Lehigh County judge revealed during the hearing that it was not the first allegation of this kind against Lonergan.