Agency reaches multi-state settlement with Pa. in data breach

(WTAJ) — A multistate settlement involving the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and 41 other states has been reached with Retrieval-Masters creditors bureau after a data breach gave hackers access to personal information for more than 7 million people.

Working under the name American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), the company specialized in small balance medical debt collection for labs and medical testing facilities.

Hackers were able to access the internal system from Aug. 2018 — through March 2019.

AMCA notified those affected and offered two years of free credit monitoring — ultimately filing for bankruptcy in June 2019.

As part of the settlement, AMCA and its principals must implement and maintain a series of data security practices while being held liable for a 21 million dollar payment to the states involved if they fail to keep the terms of the settlement.