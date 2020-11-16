AgChoice Farm Credit to donate $50,000 to Feeding PA and designated food banks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Thanksgiving, AgChoice Farm Credit will make a $50,000 donation to Feeding Pennsylvania to make more meals possible in communities this holiday season.

The donation will be distributed amongst six of Feeding PA’s member food banks, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which is located in communities served by AgChoice Farm Credit and will be tailored toward Pennsylvania agricultural products. The financial cooperative serves farmers and people that live in rural communities across 52 counties in Pennsylvania.

Our Shared Purpose: Inspiring Growth in Our Families, Businesses and Rural Communities continues to guide AgChoice Farm Credit, especially during these challenging times. We’re pleased to support Feeding Pennsylvania member food banks as they lend a hand to our neighbors in need with products from Pennsylvania farmers. Darrell Curtis, AgChoice President and CEO



According to a series of data analysis reports by Feeding America, Pennsylvania’s food insecurity rate is projected to increase to 15.9%, or more than 2 million Pennsylvanians as a result of temporary unemployment due to COVID-19. As many Pennsylvanians turn to the food pantries for the first time this holiday season, donations are needed now more than ever.

This donation will help Feeding Pennsylvania and our member food banks serve those in need throughout our community, during the Thanksgiving season and throughout the year. It allows us to ensure everyone we serve has the opportunity to partake in holiday traditions while also benefitting our local agricultural community. We are especially thankful for this donation this year due to these incredibly unprecedented times. Jane Clements-Smith, Executive Director of Feeding Pennsylvania



Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, echoed this sentiment from the food bank perspective. “We are so thankful to our friends at AgChoice Farm Credit for this generous financial contribution during our ongoing Crisis Response, and for their partnership over the years to support our fresh milk and dairy programs,” said Arthur.