AG Shapiro warns consumers to watch out for COVID-19 test and vaccine scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With reports of an increase in COVID-19 vaccine scams around the country, Attorney General Josh Shapiro is raising awareness and offering tips to Pennsylvanians regarding these scams as distribution of the vaccine ramps up in Pa.

“As the COVID-19 vaccine is administered to Pennsylvanians, we believe scammers will begin working overtime to take advantage of consumers and attempt to steal your personal information and your money,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “Pennsylvanians should remain on guard and report any scams to my office. We are here to help.”

Here are some COVID-19 scams the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is alerting consumers to:

COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Scams

As the vaccine rollout expands in Pennsylvania, scammers are looking to take advantage of consumers by attempting to steal their insurance information, money, or both. Any call claiming that you can cut in line to get the vaccine by paying out of pocket is a scam and should be reported. Below are some tips to avoid testing and vaccine scams:

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your insurance company, hang up and call the number on the back of your medical insurance or prescription card to confirm whether the call is legitimate.

Scammers will claim the costs are covered by insurance, but they need additional information to process the shipment.

Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.

Always be wary of any unsolicited offers that require you to provide your insurance or doctor’s information.

Anyone who believes they may have been scammed should file a complaint with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General by visiting https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/scams-complaint/.

Other information resources regarding COVID-19 scams: