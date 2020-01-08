AG Shapiro takes another step to defending women’s reproductive rights

A woman with the female symbol painted on her face attends a demonstration to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Madrid on November 25, 2019. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that he’s taking another step to defending women’s reproductive rights by entering Pennsylvania into a multi-state effort to protect access to safe and legal reproductive care.

The multi-state coalition submitted a brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals to voice support for a lawsuit that challenges several Arkansas state laws restricting women’s access to safe and legal abortion after 18 weeks and restricting access to reproductive care.

“An assault on reproductive rights anywhere undermines reproductive rights everywhere. We’ve seen these partisan, baseless attempts to subvert well-established law time and time again in Pennsylvania and other states – and we’re not standing for it. Women must have control over their own bodies. They deserve the right to access quality, safe reproductive health care free from any interference. And so long as I hold this position, that’s exactly what I’ll fight to preserve.” Attorney General Josh Shapiro

The brief filed with the U.S. District Court argues that Arkansas laws violate women’s constitutional right to chose to have an abortion. It also argues that limiting or eliminating a woman’s access to safe and legal abortion leads to worse health and socioeconomic outcomes for women.

In filing today’s brief, Attorney General Shapiro joined a coalition led by California Attorney General Becerra along with the Attorneys General of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia.