AG Shapiro: Senators subpoena to expose private voter information

Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro speaks to a crowd during his campaign launch address for Pennsylvania governor, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro Thursday filed a motion asking the Commonwealth Court to block a subpoena he says could compromise millions of Pennsylvania voters’ personal information.

Shapiro says the subpoena issued by Senate Committee Senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman demands access to nine million residents’ personal information which the senators plan to provide to an unidentified third-party vendor for review.

The motion filed by the AG states neither Senator Dush or Senator Corman have provided evidence or consistent explanations for why the information is needed and that none of the justifications provided have any sufficient connection to it.

“Pennsylvanians’ fundamental rights are under attack,” AG Shapiro said. “These senators are using their position of power to demand voters’ personal information, all so that they may continue to lie about our elections. it is time for public officials to move past the big lie and to start reminding the public that our elections are accurate, fair, and secure.”

Shapiro adds that the senators have also not established basic security protocols that would protect the information from unauthorized disclosure or misuse.

Arguments regarding this matter have yet to be scheduled, according to the Attorney General’s office.