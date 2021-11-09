AG Shapiro moves to protect voter information from ‘sham investigation’

Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro speaks to a crowd during his campaign launch address for Pennsylvania governor, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is continuing to call for a subpoena issued by state senators to be blocked before he says millions of Pennsylvania voters’ private information will be exposed.

A brief was filed Tuesday requesting the Commonwealth Court to block the subpoena issued by Senate Senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman that would grant access to nine million residents’ private information which would then be provided to a third-party vendor, according to the Attorney General’s office.

“It’s been almost two months since the vote to issue the subpoena and the Senators still have no plan for securing the private information of nine million Pennsylvanians and have given no plausible reason for the need to access this sensitive information,” AG Shapiro said. “These Senate Republicans continue to be more interested in using this sham investigation to attack the traditions of our free and fair elections than protecting the privacy of the people they are supposed to represent.”

Shapiro previously filed a motion in October stating that neither Senator has provided evidence or consistent explanations for why the information is needed and has not established security protocols that would protect the information from unauthorized disclosure or misuse.

The Attorney General adds that the subpoena violates Article I, Section I of the Pennsylvania Constitution providing individuals the right to control access to their personal information.

An argument on the matter is reportedly scheduled for Dec.15.