Live Now
Impeachment hearings coverage and analysis

AG Shapiro charges Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell with theft, perjury, tampering

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, charged Philadelphia Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell with theft, perjury, tampering, and other charges Wednesday.

The charges come following an investigation into her operation of a non-profit organization, according to the AG’s office.

Shapiro says Johnson-Harrell spent more than $500,000 from Motivations Education& Consultation Associates (MECA) on vacations, designer clothing, luxury car payments, real estate, past-due mortgage payments, and other personal expenses.

“Representative Johnson-Harrell continuously diverted Medicaid and social security disability funds from her charity to help Philadelphia’s most vulnerable communities for her own personal use,” Shapiro said. “She spent almost $15,000 on clothing, including online shopping sprees at Ralph Lauren and fox fur coats. She traveled to Mexico, Orlando, Georgia and Maryland on lavish trips costing $16,000 of MECA funds,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “She spent $2,000 on overdue car payments on her Porsche. Another $4,000 on tuition for a relative. And, she spent almost $20,000 on overdue mortgage payments.”

According to Shapiro, Johnson-Harrell turned herself in Wednesday morning and plans to plead guilty.

Shapiro says that while Johnson-Harrell illegally spent MECA’s money, residential homes for people with serious medical issues were forced to close.

Johnson-Harrell filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in 2018, but failed to report her MECA cash flow, according to Shapiro.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss