AG Shapiro charges Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell with theft, perjury, tampering

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, charged Philadelphia Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell with theft, perjury, tampering, and other charges Wednesday.

The charges come following an investigation into her operation of a non-profit organization, according to the AG’s office.

Shapiro says Johnson-Harrell spent more than $500,000 from Motivations Education& Consultation Associates (MECA) on vacations, designer clothing, luxury car payments, real estate, past-due mortgage payments, and other personal expenses.

“Representative Johnson-Harrell continuously diverted Medicaid and social security disability funds from her charity to help Philadelphia’s most vulnerable communities for her own personal use,” Shapiro said. “She spent almost $15,000 on clothing, including online shopping sprees at Ralph Lauren and fox fur coats. She traveled to Mexico, Orlando, Georgia and Maryland on lavish trips costing $16,000 of MECA funds,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “She spent $2,000 on overdue car payments on her Porsche. Another $4,000 on tuition for a relative. And, she spent almost $20,000 on overdue mortgage payments.”

According to Shapiro, Johnson-Harrell turned herself in Wednesday morning and plans to plead guilty.

Shapiro says that while Johnson-Harrell illegally spent MECA’s money, residential homes for people with serious medical issues were forced to close.

Johnson-Harrell filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in 2018, but failed to report her MECA cash flow, according to Shapiro.