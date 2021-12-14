AG Shapiro calls on General Assembly to close ghost gun loophole

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he’s calling on the General Assembly to meet the “statewide emergency” with the appropriation of $25.5 million.

This is part of an effort to help recruit, hire and train the next generation of local police who will work in the community.

Shapiro is also asking the General Assembly to close a ghost gun loophole that lets criminals legally buy assault weapons and handguns without a background check.

“Handguns and assault weapons that are un-trackable, untraceable and are leading to violence in our communities,” he said.

Shapiro said this loophole has led to a 400% increase in untraceable guns being recovered off streets in the Commonwealth, and that the Senate needs to act on a bill that’s been waiting to be heard since April.