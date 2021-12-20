Ag secretary reminds Pa. farmers of January deadline for tax credits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is reminding farmers to apply for tax credits by Jan. 31, 2022.

$13 million in tax credits will be available for measures to improve soil and water quality through Pennsylvania’s Resource Enhancement and Protection Program (REAP).

“Taking care of the soil and water is an economic imperative for our farms, especially as we face increasingly harsh and unpredictable climate conditions,” said Redding. “REAP tax credits are just one element of our strategy to support farmers as they feed our future and grow a viable, sustainable Pennsylvania farm economy.”

The applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Baseline eligibility includes compliance with the PA Clean Streams Law and the Pennsylvania Nutrient and Odor Management Law.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website.