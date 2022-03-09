HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Wednesday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Acting Consumer Advocate Patrick Cicero urged Pennsylvanians struggling to pay their utility bills to use available programs that can provide relief.

“Energy prices are up this year and will likely keep rising,” Shapiro said. “I want Pennsylvanians to know that there is help available for everyone, and that we are going to do all we can to make sure that these resources remain available to Pennsylvanians over the spring and summer.”

They also called on the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to use unspent funds for an extension of the annual LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) Crisis Season.

“I urge DHS to keep the LIHEAP program open for applications until August 31,” Cicero said . “Pennsylvania has hundreds of millions of dollars of LIHEAP funding left, and no eligible Pennsylvanian in need should have their utilities shut off. There is help available. ”

Currently, the LIHEAP program is scheduled to close for this year on May 6, 2022. AG Shapiro and Acting Consumer Advocate Cicero have requested that the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services use remaining funds to keep the program open to new applications until August 31, 2022.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of electricity in Pennsylvania is up approximately 9 percent, and the price of natural gas is up 20 percent. Pennsylvania also saw record-high funding and usage for it’s LIHEAP program. In total, LIHEAP has provided more than 322,000 cash grants and 53,000 crisis grants to Pennsylvanians who needed assistance heating their homes.

In order to help keeps costs down for consumers, the Office of Attorney General and Office of Consumer Advocate have released the following tips and information to all consumers:

Budget Billing

Budget Billing programs are available to everyone at no cost. With Budget Billing, the utility company takes your total annual utility costs and divides that total evenly across all twelve months of the year.

Hardship Funds

Hardship Funds can provide you with cash assistance if you need help paying your utility bill or if you still have a critical need for assistance after other resources have been exhausted.

Customer Assistance Programs (CAP)

If you are having trouble paying your utilities, a Customer Assistance Program (CAP) can lower your monthly utility bills. Like LIHEAP, your income must be below 150% of the poverty level to qualify. CAP will calculate your bills based on a percentage of your income or on a discounted rate, and may forgive some outstanding debts.

Low Income Usage Reduction Programs (LIURP)

Low Income Usage Reduction Programs help you reduce the amount of energy you use and lower overall energy bills. If you qualify, you will receive an energy audit to determine your household’s energy use. You may then receive the installation of free energy conservation measures to help reduce your household’s energy consumption.

Payment Agreements

Households who are behind on their bills and may not be eligible for other assistance can get a payment agreement. Most households, regardless of income, are eligible for a payment agreement from both their utility and the Public Utility Commission.

For consumers attempting to apply for LIHEAP grants, please be advised of the following:

