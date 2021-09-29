Additional state forest roads open for hunting season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An additional 515 miles of road will be open for hunters this fall in 18 of the 20 forest districts in Pennsylvania.
Over 3,200 miles of state forest roadways will open for the start of archery deer season on Oct. 2 and will stay open until Nov. 13. Many of the roadways will continue to stay open for other hunting seasons continuing until January 2022, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
Regardless of whether they seek deer, bear, turkey or small game, hunters in our state forests will find more than 90 percent of that land now is within one-half mile of an open road,” State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger said. “We encourage safe, responsible use of the additional roads as we share our forests this fall and winter.”
